Anette Harris, Willie Brown and Sallie Huntting

Style and charity joined forces once more for the Fashion Fights Arthritis luncheon and Fashionably Late after-party at the Fairmont Hotel. Chaired in its 16th year by Whitney Hudak and Honorary Chair Sallie Huntting, the Arthritis Foundation’s glitzy fundraising event featured a pop-up boutique, Champagne and an energetic, playful runway show with familiar faces like Moanalani Jeffrey and Willie Brown. Models, including members of the Junior League of San Francisco werked the runway in designs provided by the new-ish Peninsula boutique Jeffrey Palo Alto. Meanwhile, Gene Hiller Stylists of Sausalito suited up a handful of male models in everything from classic neutrals to contemporary pinks, blues and prints for a good cause. The Fashionably Late after-party, which invited guests back to the Fairmont later in the evening for dinner, cocktails, dancing and more fashion, was a glamorous nightcap to the successful charity event. NHG Sponsored.

Janet Reilly

Christopher Wiseman and Leah Masuda

Jane Inch, Whitney Hudak and Layne Gray

Suzanne Taves, Sallie Huntting and Judy Jorgensen

Layne Gray, Larry Hashbarger and Mary Poland