Precious Possessions

Luxurious beauty products often draw inspiration from the rare and valuable — from diamonds to platinum and pearls — in an effort to preserve the most priceless and least tangible commodity of all: time.

Pearls

Limited-edition makeup collection Perles et Éclats de Chanel draws inspiration from Gabrielle Chanel’s signature accessory: pearls. She considered wearing them to be as flattering as makeup, bringing out the sparkle in a woman’s eyes. The items in this elegant collection harmoniously complement each other to create a radiant, refreshed and sophisticated look. Rosy champagne, iridescent pearl and sheer rose hues illuminate and highlight the complexion. Sparkling burgundy and copper rosewood tones enhance the eyes. Exquisitely soft shades of pink look irresistible on the lips. Shimmering pearly white and brownish pink for the nails add a refined finishing touch. Speaking of lipsticks, Chanel launched Lipscanner, an app that helps customers match and virtually “try on” any of the brand’s lip colors — anywhere and anytime.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Shade 374 Allure et Éclat, $65; chanel.com

Platinum

Dr. Paul Niehans founded La Prairie nearly a century ago and believed that rejuvenation is “not only about adding years to life, but adding life to years.” To this day, the scientists at La Prairie are dedicated to making his pioneering vision a reality with rejuvenating breakthrough technologies. The newest addition, Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol, boosts the skin’s inherent ability to regenerate with a multi-step approach. This monthlong intensive treatment consists of three vials, each containing a two-phase formula designed for a consecutive 10-day application. The different combinations of potent active ingredients — such as La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex, Platinum Multi-Peptide and a blend of molecules that act as growth factors — all work in unison to ignite synthesis of the extracellular matrix, an interconnected network responsible for maintaining the structure of dermal layers. After completing this regimen, my skin looked luminous and felt revitalized.

La Prairie Platinum Rare Haute-Rejuvenation Protocol, $1,980 for three 8 ml bottles; laprairie.com

Diamonds

When it comes to choosing a daytime eye cream, its ability to multitask is key. Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye by Natura Bissé is a winning do-it-all formula, thanks to a cocktail of cutting-edge ingredients. A combination of plant-derived Detoxin and a peptide complex helps to eliminate impurities, revealing a younger-looking complexion. Fermentus glaciarum strengthens the delicate area around the eyes, lifting and smoothing the skin. Hyaluronic acid seals in moisture, while the antioxidant properties of water lily extract protect against damage caused by free radicals. And brightening biotechnological vitaminrich extract minimizes the look of dark circles. I love the cream’s weightless melty texture and the instant illuminating effect created by a slight hint of adaptable natural color, which means it also doubles as a concealer.

Natura Bissé Diamond Cocoon Sheer Eye Color Enhancing Fortifying Eye Cream, $170 for 25 ml; naturabisse.com