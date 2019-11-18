Chrisa Pappas, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez

On October 3, Dr. Carolyn Chang hosted an intimate luncheon for Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Saks Fifth Avenue San Francisco, where 18 of the city’s most stylish arrived dress to impress. The fashion-forward event was for a worthy cause, benefiting CPMC’s Child Life Program and UCSF Benioff’s Neuroblastoma Cancer Research Fund.

At the gathering, McCollough and Hernandez were still buzzing from New York Fashion Week this fall, where they received high applause for their ultra-chic SS20 collection — inspired by the women in their lives who balance strength and softness with style.

Chang and attendees like Bahya Murad to Olga Dubrovsky, Anna Chung and Mary Beth Shimmon are examples of the kind o f San Francisco dresser that the design duo calls “the mythological [Proenza Schouler] woman.” She’s got an “effortless ease and certain kind of ‘cool,’” they tell the Gazette. “We have so many friends and people that work with the brand who have deep roots in San Francisco. We have always had a special place in our hearts for this city.”

Sloan Barnett and Carolyn Chang

Anna Chung

Olga Dubrovsky and Farah Makras