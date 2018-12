November 7

Project Glimmer’s 7th Annual Luncheon brought together influential women and CEOs to encourage young girls across the country to be their best selves. Mayor London Breed and wellness advocate Sophia Roe were among the powerful women pushing the #WorkYourMagic theme to the crowd. Other names that stood out in the crowd: Sonja Perkins, Joanna Coles, Marissa Shipman, Debbie Sterling and Lisa Stone.