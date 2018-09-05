Puttin’ on the glitz at Oscar de la Renta Tahoe

660 guests showed up to keep Tahoe blue at the Saks Fifth Avenue and League To Save Lake Tahoe’s annual luncheon and fashion show. This year, a total of $870,000 was raised and added to the grand total of $18 million raised over 49 years to keep the iconic lake blue. With major companies like AT&T hosting different events around the lake, fashion chairs Barbara Brown, J. Riccardo Benavides, Jessica Hickingbotham, and Krista Giovara were not messing around. To top it off, this year’s fashion show featured Oscar de la Renta, and brand Co-Creative Directors Laura Kimand and Fernando Garcia wowed guests with a preview of their newest collection. Also seen near the water: Dr. Carolyn Chang, Komal Shah, Mary Beth & David Shimmon, Maria Quiros, Chrisa Pappas, Farah Makras, Jane Mudge, Sonya Molodetskaya, as well as Tyler Clinton, model & nephew to Bill & Hillary Clinton, Tom and Linda Coates, Alex and Eliza Bolen, Belinda Berry, Tom Barrett, Heather Dubinetskiy,Viva Ettin, Jarrod Baumann, Claudia Ross, Joshua Morgan, Karen Kubin, Katherine Simon, Wendy Armstrong, Carol Jeske, Julie Veronese, Ken and Meera McNeely, Komal Shah, Anna Chung, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia Michael Harrosh, Kern Schumacher, Nancy Kukacka, Heather Preston and Myle Zagorsky.

