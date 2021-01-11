Parties

Raising a Glass, and Dollars, for Wine Scholarships

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

January 11, 2021
Less than a minute
David Glancy and Kristin Campbell.

As we well know, the COVID-19 pandemic has decimated the hospitality industry — from chef and server to restaurateur and sommelier. Equally hard-hit are the students who dream of staking their claim in the once-dynamic industry that encompasses the world of wine.

But Glancy Wine Education Foundation (founded in 2011 by master sommelier David Glancy) forged ahead on November 14 with its ninth annual (virtual) Somm Olympics and Scholarship Auction — its primary fundraiser to provide scholarships to minority and low-income students of the San Francisco Wine School.

Chef Martin Yan.

The spirited event featured four female sommeliers (Wendy Shoemaker, Angie An, Jienna Basaldu, Beki Miller) competing in a blind-tasting challenge dubbed “Wine Jeopardy” as well as an obstacle-course race while balancing a Riedel serpentine decanter atop a tray. And guests, who joined in from around the country, followed along online, savoring sips from custom wine-tasting kits created by the wine school.

SF Wine School student Jin Zhang.
Sommelier Angie An.
Sommelier Wendy Shoemaker.

SOMM OLYMPICS

Cause: Glancy Wine Education Foundation

Attendees: 150

Impact: $160,000

Related Articles

Photo of The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018
Photo of Having a White Tie Ball

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018
Photo of 20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018
Photo of Stardust to Steel

Stardust to Steel

January 1, 2018
Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close