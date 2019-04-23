Held at San Francisco City Hall and co-chaired by Lindsey Haswell and Meredith Kendall Maines, the Red Cross Gala honored Bay Area institutions for the 25th year in a row. This time, Salesforce was recognized as Humanitarian Company of the Year.

“Salesforce has been an extraordinary supporter of the Red Cross for more than 17 years, donating millions of dollars and more than 11,000 volunteer hours to advance our mission, and to ensure that everyone who wants to help change the world has the tools and technology to do so,” says Haswell of Marc Benioff’s brainchild.

The red-tie event served the works: a cocktail reception; gourmet dinner by Paula LeDuc Fine Catering & Events; a lively auction offering one-of-a-kind experiences and entertainment. The after-party was a highlight, featuring live music and dancing. A few guests who went full-glam for the glitzy affair? SF Ballet’s principal dancer Mathilde Froustey with partner and Michelin-starred chef Mourad Lahlou and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.



Co-chairs Meredith Kendall Maines and Lindsey Haswell

Mathilde Froutsey and Mourad Lahlou

Judith and Bill Allred with Elizabeth Penniman and Caroline Schmidt

Sal Castaneda and Franco Finn

Kristen Strobel, Alexis Georgeson, Nikki Chang and Emily Tzouanakis

Libby Schaaf and Bernard Tyson

Lillian Phan and Alec Pickering