Rediscover Ghirardelli Square this Spring

Ghirardelli Square has a little something for everyone to enjoy this spring. Stop by one of our local retail shops and discover a unique fragrance, a gift for a friend or treat yourself to some new accessories.

For all the new dog parents, YAP USA has your ever growing pup covered with Al’s Pack Grow-Up Plan. Purchase one of YAP’s grow-up products at regular price and receive a discount when you purchase a larger size as your dog reaches their full weight!

ElizabethW’s line of hand crafted fragrances, candles, bath salts and more are perfect for a soothing spa day at home. Sending a gift to a friend? Lola of North Beach has you covered for cards from serious to seriously funny.

Keep the kiddos entertained with our year-round programming from live music to pop-up holiday fun. Kids ages 4–10 can experience three full weeks of culinary fun in Culinary Artistas’ Summer Camps. In-person and virtual camps fill up fast, so learn more and secure your spot here. For the older kids in your life, or even the adult that is young at heart, visit the Lower Plaza for a round of San Francisco-themed mini golf at Subpar or some virtual reality gaming at GamedayVR.

Look out for the yellow newspaper stand in the Fountain Plaza—inside you’ll find a map to begin your multi-colored tour of the square curated by local artist Leah Rosenberg. Explore all the corners of the square and share your selfies on Instagram (and be sure to tag @18colors4gsq).

After all that shopping and exploring, you’ll surely need a bite to eat! Enjoy some dim sum al fresco on Palette Tea House’s patio overlooking the Fountain Plaza or cozy up inside McCormick & Kuleto’s for some seafood with a stunning view of the Bay.

Afterward, head on over to the sunny SF Brewing Co. beer garden for a tank-to-tap experience paired with the occasional live band. If you’re looking for a slightly more intimate experience, visit vomFASS and sip a glass of wine or bubbly on their patio. Be sure to also check out their uniquely flavored liqueurs and stock your pantry with one of their flavored vinegars and oils.

Don’t forget to leave room for a world famous Ghirardelli Chocolate sundae – it’s a must for every visitor!