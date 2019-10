Captain Will Harlan, reporting for maximum enjoyment.

Ah, yes, the Saint Francis Yacht Club’s annual Rolex Big Boat Series: camaraderie, competition, infinite photo op potential. Celebrating its 55th year from September 11 to 15, the time-honored tradition is considered the biggest and best regatta in the West. Seventy-nine teams vied for gold — or a Rolex Submariner — in multiple classes.

Fashion stylist Lauren Goodman and Jake Wachman have their boat lewks on deck.

A enterprising crew: Zander Gladish, owner of local CBD-infused skin care company Vertily;

Emily Holt, founder of fashion-favorite Hero Shop; Sandra Shorenstein, veep of Shorenstein Properties; Gigi Dalla Gasperina, of NorCal-made Farm Fresh Clothing; and Harlan of Promontory Winery.

Casey McDevitt, Mary Beth Rockwell and Anh Sundstrom catch the Bay breeze.