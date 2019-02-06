Romantic Readers’ Poll

Presented in conjunction with



A “passionate” poll for one of our most popular issues!

The Nob Hill Gazette‘s reputation in selecting the Bay Area’s most interesting eligibles is unrivaled. Each April, our editorial team scours the social scene, restaurants and nightlife to find single and fabulous men and women … This year, it was a bit harder since no one has left their house. But fear not — we’re still hard at work curating our list.

This year, we also need your help. We want to know your top picks for the MOST ROMANTIC places in the Bay Area to do the things that make dating and courtship so much fun no matter your age, from stealing that first kiss to popping the question. In partnership with matchmaking service Kelleher International, we will tabulate the votes and the winners will be published in our April Eligibles Issue. (The contest ends March 15, 2021 at 11:59 PT.) Share with your friends and tell us your most romantic places!

Let’s begin!