Rosé Ain’t Going Away!
Photos by Drew Altizer and Jana Asenbrennerova for Drew Altizer Photography
May 4
For those who might sneer at the culture of “rosé all day,” just try and resist the allure of a Whispering Angel celebration at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, which hosted Rosé by the Bay, a wine-fueled celebration awash in pink lighting, with Chateau d’Esclans winemaker Sacha Lichine, Saint Joseph’s steward Ken Fulk and Bond Capital’s Juliet de Baubigny. The blowout paid tribute to Lichine’s beloved rosé Whispering Angel, with its signature shade incorporated throughout the reimagined church — from the decor to the guests’ ensembles.