DeMarquis Young, Talia Rotshtein, founder of Linx Dating Amy Andersen and Matthew Hawk keep it chic.

May 4

For those who might sneer at the culture of “rosé all day,” just try and resist the allure of a Whispering Angel celebration at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society, which hosted Rosé by the Bay, a wine-fueled celebration awash in pink lighting, with Chateau d’Esclans winemaker Sacha Lichine, Saint Joseph’s steward Ken Fulk and Bond Capital’s Juliet de Baubigny. The blowout paid tribute to Lichine’s beloved rosé Whispering Angel, with its signature shade incorporated throughout the reimagined church — from the decor to the guests’ ensembles.

Silicon Valley turned out for the bubbly affair, including Michael Firmia, Jennifer Kahada, Crowdpac co-founder and CEO Gisel Kordestani with husband and Twitter executive Omid.

De Baubigny and Fulk think pink.

Wine expert Paul Chevalier with the man of the hour, Lichine, who definitely lives la dolce vita. Aspirational!