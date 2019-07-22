Sharon Maidenberg, Aaron Bastian and co-chair Samin Nosrat

June 5

The Headlands Center for the Arts’ Benefit Art Auction was a celebration of exciting art — and the people who make it. Taking place at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, the event featured co-chair Samin Nosrat, a Headlands alumn and the author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, the cult cookbook that inspired a Netflix series by the same name (which you should watch immediately). Nosrat led the high-spirited auction that boasted unique works from national and international artists alike. It could have been the stunning pieces up for grabs, or Nosrat’s natural magnetism, but paddles were launching in the air like fireworks.

Some notable artists who participated in this year’s auction included David Maisel, Sadie Barnette, Tony Cragg, Bieke Depoorter, Mark Dion and Lucas Foglia, among many others who have been a part of Headlands’ idyllic residency program.

Another highlight for guests? Getting their aura portraits taken by Auradome. The results are dream film shots awash in rainbow shades that evoke the subject’s “energy.” You’ve probably seen these Goop-ready photos while scrolling Instagram!

Tom McKinley, Becky Helfond and John Ascher-Roberts

Susan Swig and Michael Harrington

Ariela Putterman and Brittany Ficken

Co-chair Jessica Silverman, Evie Simon, Adam Clammer and Kate Harbin Clammer

Patrick Barber and Melissa Barber