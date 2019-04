To celebrate their expansion to include Sam’s Tavern, Sam’s Grill hosted a down-to-earth open house at the new location on April 9. The elevated sports bar, opened right next door, oozes classic San Francisco charm — warm wood, moody-lighting, and stiff cocktails included.



Sam’s loyal stans Chris O’Sullivan, John Briscoe, Carl Nolte, owner Peter Quartaroli and George Miller.

Quartaroli with the omnipresent Willie Brown.

Restaurateurs Quartaroli, Mark Schachern with Sam’s Executive Chef David Gingrass, who will be cooking up dry-aged beef burgers and shrimp Louie salad at the new location.