Now in its 40th year (just like the Gazette!), The San Francisco Decorator Showcase decided to set up shop in the Marina for the first time ever for its 2018 show, which ran from April 28 to May 28. Three designers were chosen out of 25 who vied to showcase their design chops, culminating in three unique rooms: Jeff Schlarb’s “Ten Thousand Dreams” master bedroom; Dina Bandman’s “Lemondrop Lullaby” nursery; and Gretchen Murdock of Modtage Design’s “A Day in Her Shoes” modern vintage styling room. The gala featured a sneak preview of the fully-transformed house, located at 465 Marina Boulevard in the heart of the Marina District. Guests were able to meet the designers and help benefit San Francisco University High School’s Financial Aid program while enjoying wine and food. The Decorator Showcase Co-Chairs were Angelina Alioto-Grace and Natalie Stern, and an special appearance was made by designer Sarah Bashford. It’s the little things that made great designs. “The hand-painted de Gournay wallpaper with added rhinestones in Dina’s room, the fringe wallpaper in Jeff’s room, and antique tiles in Gretchen’s room are all highlights,” Jenny Bittner, director of operations for the showcase, tells the Gazette.