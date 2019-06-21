The Vaultskk

555 California Street

Fans of Trestle, Corridor and Fat Angel will be thrilled to hear the team behind those culinary staples have just unveiled their newest fine dining restaurant, The Vault. Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group’s fresh Financial District haunt is a luxe, subterranean space that occupies the former bank vault at the base of 555 California Street. The high-rise previously served as the Bank of America Center, and the building’s lucky tenants, including the 5,000-plus Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Microsoft employees, have exclusive access to private wine and liquor lockers to store their favorite bottles for working lunches or postwork drinks

The Vault serves up everything from shell-fish and salads to starters and entrees during lunch and dinner hours, serving up a selection of reimagined classics from Executive Chef Robin Song. The menu offers a contemporary and elevated take on Americana comfort cuisine, with subtle references to Song’s Korean heritage, and the restaurant also features an array of rising stars like Lucas Bierbower (wine), Tyler Groom (cocktails), Tara Lewis (pastry) and Iain Johnston (the general manager)

“The Vault is so much more grand than anything we’ve done before as a group — it’s been incredibly exciting to see it all come together,” says Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group partner Tai Ricci. “We have worked hard to secure a solid, terrific team for both the front of house and back of house, to ensure guests experience the same level of hospitality as our other restaurants. What I’m most proud of, and what really sets us apart, is our team — they breathe life into the restaurant and are really the heartbeat of the entire project. I think guests feel that tight-knit, warm, service-oriented ambience from the start to finish of their dining experience.”

Bini’s Kitchen

1001 Howard Street; biniskitchen.com

Chef Binita Pradhan is bringing a taste of Nepal to SoMa with the opening of her restaurant, Bini’s Kitchen. The Kathmandu-born culinary expert is serving up Nepalese soul food for lunch, with breakfast and dinner hours coming this summer

After attending culinary management school in Mumbai and working in kitchens throughout India and Nepal, Pradhan emigrated to San Francisco in 2004 and eventually returned to the flavors of her childhood, making her signature momos (Nepalese dumplings with stuffed meat or vegetables and spices) for diners at La Cocina, and eventually branching off with her own brand.

David Baker Architects worked pro bono with Pradhan to create a space that paid tribute to her personal story, Nepalese heritage and culinary and social passion. The restaurant references Nepalese crafts, colorful tile inspired by Nepalese spices, and a mural by artist Jen Bloomer of Radici Studios that tells the story of Pradhan’s family and her journey. A custom walnut-wood service counter features a stippled pattern inspired by Nepalese metal work and references the craft of Nepalese wood carving, while the open-front kitchen and street-facing counter showcase the making of Pradhan’s special momos.

Diners will have a chance to try a Khana rice plate by selecting a ledo bedo (main dish) of gurkha chicken, pork choila, kwati (Nepalese chili), baigunbharta eggplant or daal, and selecting a momo filling. Momos will be available all day, including the classic turkey, veggie and lamb. Dessert lovers can nosh on Nepalese Popsicles (mango lassi, sikarni — whipped yogurt — and chai tea flavors) and kheer (rice pudding).