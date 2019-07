Russell Martinelli, Navid Armstrong and Joel Goodrich celebrate in style.

Mark Rhoades’ 12th annual VIP Pride Party on June 21 was a glitzy stop on the City’s monthlong celebration tour, which culminated in the ab-fab Pride Parade the weekend of June 29. But truly, does Pride in San Francisco ever end? Held inside AT&T’s flag-ship store on 1 Powell Street, the exclusive affair welcomed hundreds of LGBTQ leaders and their allies.

Politico Mark Leno parties with Brenda Wright and Steve Bowdry with his on-trend leopard print shoes. We see you!

Man of the hour Rhoades rocking a regal velvet blazer with the eternally glowy Pernella Sommerville.

We’re here for Olga Dubrovsky’s (with husband Edward Dubrovsky) ode to the Pride flag.

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5, made an appearance, channeling

Mad Men-era Christina Hendricks with a vintage-inspired dress and red updo, strikes a pose alongside the colorful Sami Blackstone.