San Francisco’s 54th Annual Debutante Ball

July 30, 2018
    Olivia Michelle Sanchez-Corea, Katherine Zurbuch Dilley, Elizabeth Allen Kruse, Olivia Fiona Lively Edmondson, Devon Catherine Cusack, Regan Frances Fisher, Alison Julia Shimmon, Olivia Sherwood Matthes, Katherine Kroll Gruber, Elsa Lorenz Dierkhising, Alya Berry Kalra, Scarlett Angel Semler Bach, Natalie Mary Ruxton, Charlotte Black Case, Caroline Isabel Drysdale, Katherine Spencer Hosie, Grace Katherine McLaughlin, Amanda York Avery, Katherine Grace Larson, Alana Frances Baer, Catherine Grace Wall, Isabelle Anne Lenzo, Alexis Pierce Levit, Ava Marie Jones, Georgia Shanahan Gardner, Peyton Irene Husley, Margaret Jane Murdoff.
    Mark and Grace Katherine McLaughlin
    Co-chairs Jennifer Biederbeck and Linle Froeb
    Carol Bonnie and Leigh Matthes
    Katherine Zurbuch Dilley and Collin Findlay Russell
    David and Alison Julian Shimmon
    Larry and Alana Frances Baer

    The Women’s Board of California Pacific Medical Center Foundation honored 27 outstanding young women from the Bay Area at this season’s San Francisco Debutante Ball. More than 600 guests attended the soiree, co-chaired by Jennifer Biederbeck and Linle Froeb. Seen at this extravaganza: Isabella Anne Lenzo, Scarlett Angel Semler Bach, Alison Julia Shimmon, Grace Katherine McLaughlin, Charlotte Black Case, Merrill Kasper, Stacey Dobos, Ann Girard, Barney Gardner, Sara Gardner and Devon and Hailey Cusack.

