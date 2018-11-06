More than 700 Bay Area environmentalists boogied for a good cause in Union Square to celebrate the Save the Redwoods League’s centennial. Dedicated to conserving ancient redwood and sequoia forests on California’s coast, the group feted its wonderful mission under a majestic redwood forest-inspired tent created by design savant Stanlee Gatti.

The gala’s co-chairs were Sandy Donnell and Wendy Hayward (in memoriam), and the honorary co-chairs were Judith and Richard Otter and Charlotte and George Shultz. Hosted by CBS news reporter Lee Cowan, the event kicked off with a specialty cocktail reception under the city’s clear night sky, followed by a delicious conifer-inspired dinner carefully crafted by Bay Area favorite McCalls Catering.

The event included performances by music legends Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Friends and special guest John Mayer at nearby August Hall. Wine, beer and spirits provided by Charles Krug, Handley Cellars, Sierra Nevada Brewery, Humboldt Distillery and Jewell Distillery flowed freely at the afterparty, where guests danced to a performance by DJ ZEBUEL.

The lively auction offered one-of-a-kind California redwood experiences and raised $1.9 million to support the organization’s education and parks support programs for 18,000 students and millions of park visitors. Other notable names lighting up the night? Nikko Lubinski, Kelly Tarapani, Amy Berler, Stephen Butler, Rosemary Cameron, James Campbell, Melissa Harris, Caryl Hart, Allegra Krasznekewicz, Alette Mahler and Jessica Montague.

Save the Redwoods Centennial Gala

Location: San Francisco’s Union Square

Number of attendees: More than 730

Co-chairs: Sandy Donnell and Wendy Howard (in memoriam)

Amount raised: $1.9 million

Cause: Redwood education and parks support program that supports 18,000 students and millions of park visitors annually.