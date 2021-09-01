September Calendar: Celebrating The Written Word

Variants (and variations) on a theme: Literary readings continue, some in person, many virtual, all interesting. Sports, politics, technology and California wildfires are all on the agenda from thoughtful authors. Keep reading — and keep the faith.

September 2

Remember Who You Are: What Pedro Gomez Showed Us About Baseball and Life

ESPN sports reporter Pedro Gomez is celebrated in the new anthology Remember Who You Are: What Pedro Gomez Showed Us About Baseball and Life. Robin Carr, Brian Murphy, editor Steve Kettmann and other contributors will speak at this in-person event (masks required) that will also be streamed on Zoom. Green Apple Books on the Park.

6 p.m. | greenapplebooks.com

September 7

Thinking about Thinking: Not Quite Essays & Out of Violence Into Poetry

Author, editor and translator Margaret Randall discusses her two new books, Thinking about Thinking: not quite essays and Out of Violence Into Poetry, responding to the political challenges of the recent past, in a virtual event.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

September 7

Breathing Fire

Jaime Lowe speaks about Breathing Fire, her account of women firefighters on the front line of the California blazes at an in-person event at Book Passage, Corte Madera.

5:30 p.m. | bookpassage.com

September 17

All the Comfort Sin Can Provide

Grant Faulkner discusses his new story collection, All the Comfort Sin Can Provide, with Melanie Abrams. In-person (masks required) and streamed on Zoom. Green Apple Books on the Park.

6 p.m. | greenapplebooks.com

September 20

Roadrunner

Jonathan Richman fans will want to check out UC Davis professor Joshua Clover’s talk on his new book, Roadrunner, tracing the roots of that classic tune.

6 p.m. | citylights.com

September 23

The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley’s Pursuit of Power

Bloomberg reporter Max Chafkin discusses the pros and cons of a con-troversial billionaire tech leader in his new biography, The Contrarian: Peter Thiel and Silicon Valley’s Pursuit of Power in an online event.

6 p.m. | keplers.org

September 23

Embassy Wife

Katie Crouch talks about her new novel, Embassy Wife, about a woman who leaves her Silicon Valley job to follow her dip lomat husband to Namibia. In-person (masks required) and streamed on Zoom. Green Apple Books on the Park.

greenapplebooks.com