Re:store 120 Maiden Lane, San Francisco, visitrestore.com

Your favorite insta-famous labels come to life in a new retail space and collaboration hub on Maiden Lane. Introducing Re:store, the future of retail. Here, shoppers will be able to score new threads by beloved niche online brands including & Other Stories, Sézane and Lisa Says Gah. Re:store, founded by Selene Cruz, worked with a team of experts (Refinery29 senior fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli, it girl Vivid Wu) to hand-pick 70 hot lines. Each brand will be featured in its own own dedicated area inside the massive (three-level, 4,200 square foot) tech-designed space. BYO selfie stick. — Andrea Kasprzak

Hero Shop Marin Country Mart (across from Intermix and Poppy)

Hero Shop proprietor Emily Holt is branching out to the Marin Country Mart, where she opens a spinoff of her Post Street boutique. “We had a pop-up there in May and had so much fun and felt so welcomed by the clients and community that we decided to stay permanently,” she says. “Convenience is a big thing for us — making our clients’ lives easier — and I know that it’s not always convenient to get into the City from the North Bay. So, bringing the store to them is something that really excites me. Plus the space is so sunny and there are so many terrific neighbors at the Mart, how could you not have a good time?” Our thoughts exactly! — Erin Carlson

Senreve 441 Jackson Street, San Francisco, senreve.com

After three years of operating online, leather handbag brand Senreve, whose products are handcrafted in Florence, Italy, just opened a flagship in Jackson Square. And it’s much more than a retail venue where customers can check out merchandise like the popular Maestra convertible handbag (it’s a satchel, tote, crossbody or backpack all in one — plus it can fit a laptop!) or the eight hand-painted design options by a local artist (from flowers to hearts to monograms). “We plan to have a beauty bar, coffee counter, Champagne and other services,” says CEO Coral Chung, who co-founded Senreve with her fellow Stanford Graduate School of Business alumna Wendy Wen. Don’t be surprised to see them on the sales floor, since the plan is for the entire team to interact with customers and get real-time feedback. Also, the company “will be regularly changing the concept and design, so especially for our local community, we will always have something new — whether it’s art installations, curated snacks or finger foods, flowers and more,” Chung adds. If you’re in a hurry and don’t have time to browse, they’ve got you covered, too: Customers can reserve products online, in advance of a visit to the store. — Anh-Minh Le

Alpine Inn, then and now.

The popular eatery formerly known as Rossotti’s, freshly revived, has added thin-crust pizzas and beer-can chicken to the roster of old favorites ( burgers, fries and, of course, beer!

Alpine Inn 3915 Alpine Road, Portola Valley, alpineinnpv.com

Judging by the packed parking lot during its opening weekend in early August, the community was eagerly awaiting the revival of Alpine Inn (aka Zott’s, a holdover from when it was called Rossotti’s). Following the 2017 death of longtime proprietor Molly Alexander, a group of locals banded together to purchase the place. The new owners are Deke and Lori Hunter, Jim Kohlberg, and Fred and Stephanie Harman; Greg St. Claire was enlisted as an operating partner. The venue has been thoughtfully refreshed, with the old interior tables repurposed to create booths and the old outdoor tables forming the new alfresco bar. The walls are lined with photographs that pay homage to the eatery’s history, including images of the former owners, the Rossotti family, and SRI International researchers who, back in the 1970s, sent the first electronic message from here. While burgers, fries and beer are a mainstay of the menu, the thin-crust pizzas — churned out of a truck with a wood-fired oven — have proved an especially popular addition, as has the beer-can chicken. Salads are also now on offer, and the restaurant is sourcing organic ingredients. According to Hunter, the idea was not to overhaul Alpine Inn, but “to make it the best version of itself,” she says. — A.L.