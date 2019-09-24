Stella photographed by Matt Petty.

Stella impressed us with her high-low, contemporary sense of style, which she describes as both girly and androgynous. She’s inspired by Phoebe Philo-era Celine and the way in which the designer creates clothes with an original point of view. And she also loves Gucci because of how the brand “pushes me to be different with mixing textures, colors and shapes.”

Top: Zara; Pants: Chloe; Coat: Goodwill; Glasses: Warby Parker

Tazr photographed by Matt Petty.

We discovered Tazr strolling down Maiden Lane, clad in Gucci and Christian Louboutin. “I like to wear lots of different jackets and different shoes,” he says, and we believe him. Tazr is inspired by his wife’s taste in fashion, and he often matches his outfits to her colorful clothing.

Jacket: Zara; Top: black cashmere; Pants: Gucci; Shoes: Louboutin; Camera: Leica M10-P “Safari” Edition

Daniel photographed by Matt Petty.

After glimpsing Daniel on the street, we had to approach him about his fresh look. He says he doesn’t have a style, per se, but he’s generally attracted to cutesy clothing. Lately, he’s been trying to go more avant-garde and incorporate color-blocking into his wardrobe.

Shirtdress: Hot Topic; Sunglasses: Amazon; Headphones: Dave & Busters

Leoviera photographed by Matt Petty.

Leoviera, who hails from Brazil, has a passion for fashion. He’s influenced by Instagram bloggers who experiment with vibrant colors and have an “out of the box” fashion sense. His personal style, however, encompasses a sophisticated palette of subdued colors like black, brown and green. “It is classy and modern at the same time,” he says.

Sweater: Zara; Boots: Calvin Klein; Glasses: EyeBuyDirect; Pants: from a men’s clothing store in Brazil

Ariel photographed by Matt Petty.

Ariel is Parisian, and so her look conveys “classic with a little twist.” When asked for her biggest sartorial influences, she replies, enigmatically, “Everyone and no one.” Put that on a T-shirt! Her look features carefully selected pieces from all over the world.

Jacket: Boutique Japanese brand; Scarf: English made

Carolina photographed by Matt Petty.

Just look at those pants! Carolina thrifted them, then added corduroy fabric patches. (Somewhere, a high-end department store is charging $575 for boho-inspired jeans that look exactly like this!). Carolina, who gets outfit inspiration from Pinterest, veers toward grunge looks, using oversized clothing to tie an outfit together.

Pants: Self-embellished; Shoes: Vans