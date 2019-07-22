Co-chair Sunnie Evers with Carl Pascarella and Andi Yannone

May 22

This year’s Spring Festival was a three-day dance extravaganza showcasing some of the freshest young talent at the San Francisco Ballet School. Chaired by Catherine Bergstrom with Honorary Chair Sunnie Evers, who has dedicated 25 years of service to the school, the evening kicked off with a stunning student performance inside the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. It was an opportunity for supporters to see SF Ballet’s future gliding across the stage, as many of the participating pupils go on to join the company. The event continued at the Four Seasons, where a sit-down dinner raised funds for the school’s scholarship and financial aid programs, which collectively award $1.5 million a year. The seasonal festival was presented by the San Francisco Ballet Auxiliary and the San Francisco Ballet School Committee. Art aficionados and patrons in attendance: SF Ballet Trustee Dede Wilsey; Catherine Slavonia, who co-chairs the SF Ballet School Committee along with Evers; and Carl Pascarella, who serves as chair of the SF Ballet’s board.

Gus and Carol Benz with Peter and Lynn Callander

Christy Swartz and Michelle Harris

Bart Baer, Ann Baer and Lydia Barlich

Megan and Larry Binkley with Kathy Huber