Held at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts Theater, An Invitation to Dance demonstrated the School’s many accomplishments throughout the year. Over the course of the three nights of performances, SF Ballet upper-level students and trainees performed Helgi Tomasson’s Blue Rose and new works choreographed by SF Ballet dancers James Sofranko and Blake Johnston. The School also celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Student Showcase with a performance of George Balanchine’s “Stars and Stripes.” After the May 23 opening night performance, the SF Ballet Auxiliary hosted “An Invitation to Dance: 2018 Student Showcase Dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco.” Proceeds from the dinner and performances benefitted scholarship and financial aid programs for the School. Donna Bachle served as the event chair, and Rebecca Cooper the dinner chair. Marc Sinykin and Kevin Osinski are the honorary chairs. The guest list also included SF Ballet Board Member Sunnie Evers.

