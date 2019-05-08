clé 2143 Francisco Blvd E, San Rafael; cletile.com

Artist and designer Deborah Osburn brings her brainchild, clé, to the Bay this month with the tile brand’s first brick-and-mortar store in San Rafael. The 12,000-square-foot space — a former midcenturySears repair center and warehouse — is now a bustling gallery, studio and on-site tile guild that’s intended as both an R&D lab forthe company and a tech incubator of sorts for emerging artists

“When I launched clé in 2013, we were the first online tile store without a physical presence,” Osburn says. “It succeeded beyond my wildest dreams as a purely ecommerce company, but I had long been entranced by iconic retailers, like 10 Corso Como and BDDW, that showcased the wares of a retailer and stood alone as singular environments. We had the good fortune to find an incredible location, and the project took on a life of its own.

In its six years of online business, clé has sourced and produced heirloom-quality tiles in partnership with artists, artisans and designers from around the world. Continuing its legacy of industry innovation, clé is kicking off new collaborations with several notable names: Fornace Brioni (led by Cristina Celestino), de Gournay, and Kutleh (led by Rula Yaghmour).

The guild is something Osburn is particularly excited about. “I’m a great believer in tiles — in the magic they bring to projects and the continuity they provide to cultures and their architecture,” she says.“If we don’t create the next generations of tilemakers, we can’t continue to innovate and dream our tile dreams.”

Veronica Beard 2241 Fillmore Street; veronicabeard.com

This month marks the debut of San Francisco’s first Veronica Beard retail space, located at 2241 Fillmore Street. The Pacific Heights store is the thirdWest Coast location for the ready-to-wear brand, co-founded by designers and sisters-in-lawVeronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard. Shoppers can expect the SF location to offer the brand’s full collections of ready-to-wear, jeans and shoes.

“We’ve been talking about opening a store in San Francisco for a long time because we love the vibe and energy of the city!” says Miele Beard. “Our signature Dickey Jacket is perfect for the weather in SF, and we’re excited to serve our customer base, whether she’s a mother, entrepreneur, works in tech, or just needs easy options to take her seamlessly from day to night, work to weekend.”

Interior designer Carolina de Neufville outfitted the 1,983-square-foot Pacific Heights space with a variety of eye-catching vintage furniture, including tiger-print upholstered Billy Baldwin slipper chairs and a 1970s brass coffee table. The store’s shoes are showcased on a Milo Baughman brass-and-mirror display, and a Mastercraft console and vintage scalloped factory lights round out the space. The store’s walls are just as elegant as the space they contain, thanks to raffia-textured coverings and silver wallpaper designed by Meg Braff.

“I’m so proud to be opening in my hometown of San Francisco!” says Swanson Beard. “It’s been so fun for us to design with an East and West Coast perspective, and California style has always been an inspiration. I can’t wait to have our store on Fillmore — where so much of my love of fashion started!”

No.3 2354 Polk Street; shopno3.com

San Francisco jewelry connoisseurs are already familiar with veteran retailer Jenny Chung Seeger, but the No.3 owner is introducing something entirely fresh to fans with the debut of her new 450-square-foot Polk Street store. Laura Geremia of Geremia Design spearheaded the creation of Seeger’s new space, evoking the look and feel of a lifesize jewelry box by utilizing the 1910 building’s Edwardian mantle and raw concrete floors, and introducing contemporary elements like curved walls trimmed with a hand-painted ribbon and floating shelves

While No.3 has already earned a loyal following thanks to Seeger’s carefully curated collection that features designers like Anna Sheffield and Jennie Kwon, the new Russian Hill location at 2354 Polk Street promises to attract a whole new wave of bling enthusiasts coming to admire rings and gemstones atop No.3’s new rough-cut 2,000-pound granite rock counter.

“From the start, our vision for No.3 has been that shopping — even for ‘serious jewelry’ —should be fun, relaxed and educational,” says Seeger. “For this new store, we wanted to create an environment that felt fresh and encourages discovery and interaction. Our selection reflects our clients’ passion for artisanship and beauty. We look for wearable pieces that are at once modern and classic — timeless treasures to be worn and loved every day.”