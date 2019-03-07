Parties
SF Symphony Kicks Off Year of the Boar in Style
Photos by Drew Altizer Photography
February 16
The San Francisco Symphony’s Chinese New Year celebration was a feast for the senses at Davies Symphony Hall. Beginning with a pre-reception party, the night’s musical program led by Mei-Ann Chen was chock full of traditional folk sounds and a wide range of work from Asian composers. Guests adhered to the banquet’s “Diner en Rouge” theme glamorously, rocking ensembles fit for royalty in varying shades of red.