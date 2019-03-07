February 16

The San Francisco Symphony’s Chinese New Year celebration was a feast for the senses at Davies Symphony Hall. Beginning with a pre-reception party, the night’s musical program led by Mei-Ann Chen was chock full of traditional folk sounds and a wide range of work from Asian composers. Guests adhered to the banquet’s “Diner en Rouge” theme glamorously, rocking ensembles fit for royalty in varying shades of red.

At the highly-anticipated event, Adam Larsen-designed video projections set the backdrop for works like Chen Gang and He Zhan-Hao’s The Butterfly Lovers.

Christina and Mark Hanson, aka SF Symphony CEO, with the notoriously elegant Goretti Lui, the event’s co-sponsor and Asian Art Museum commissioner.

John and Lisa Grotts opt for playful looks.

A power quartet, Kofi Bonner, Gladys Moore with Karen and Rick Walker.

It was “Year of the Boar, but make it fashion” for Navid Armstrong and Joel Goodrich.

Peter and Mindy Sun, who is perfection in pink.

Tatyana Danilova with LiLou the Pig — a clear star of the evening.