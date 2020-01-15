SFFILM Awards Night Honors Adam Driver and Lulu Wang

When a line of Star Wars fans starts to form outside your party, you know the guest list is pretty hot — we’re talking about Adam Driver, aka Kylo Ren, aka the actor’s actor en route to an Academy Award for his acclaimed performance in Marriage Story. While accepting the SFFILM Award for Acting, Driver said, “I don’t look at acting as an internal quest to find myself, but as an exercise in finding others.” Other talented honorees included directors Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Chinoye Chukwu (Clemency). A good night was had by all!

Related