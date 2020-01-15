Parties

SFFILM Awards Night Honors Adam Driver and Lulu Wang

By Drew Altizer Photography

January 15, 2020
Driver, who reprises his villain role in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ addresses the well-heeled crowd of cinephiles.

When a line of Star Wars fans starts to form outside your party, you know the guest list is pretty hot — we’re talking about Adam Driver, aka Kylo Ren, aka the actor’s actor en route to an Academy Award for his acclaimed performance in Marriage Story. While accepting the SFFILM Award for Acting, Driver said, “I don’t look at acting as an internal quest to find myself, but as an exercise in finding others.” Other talented honorees included directors Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Lulu Wang (The Farewell) and Chinoye Chukwu (Clemency). A good night was had by all!

Stanlee Gatti and Kathryn Lasater support San Francisco’s vibrant film community.
Alice Waters and Henrik Jones indulge in a mutal lovefest.
SFFILM Awards Night co-chairs Sonya Yu, Gwyneth Borden and Heidi Fisher bring on the glamour.
Lulu Wang gives a heartfelt speech about not giving up after failure and how personalizing her art led to ‘The Farewell,’ her biggest success.
Russell Notides, Jan Schrem and Maria Manetti Shrem mingle among the artists, donors and haute hipsters inside the Palace of Fine Arts, home to the awards ceremony for the past several years, during which it also paid tribute to Kate Winslet, Kathryn Bigelow, Amy Adams, Steve McQueen and Kumail Nanjiani.

