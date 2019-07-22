Ting Ng, Jasmin Burrows, Julianne Hoang and Wanda Vorachit

For the unlucky souls not able to attend SFMOMA’s cool, creative Art Bash in May, the FOMO was real. Luckily, the Nob Hill Gazette was there to observe the lively scene for all who could not score a ticket.

The biennial fundraiser welcomed more than 2,000 art-obsessed attendees who watched as artist Nick Cave’s Soundsuit Invasions — a blur of texture and color — danced with the fluidity and grace someone thinks they possess after one too many glasses of Champagne. They ooh’d and aah’d as famed artist JR’s digital mural, The Chronicles of San Francisco, came to life during cocktail hour in the Roberts Family Gallery. And they realized that not all vegetarian food tastes like cardboard during the plant-based, four-course dinner in the Helen and Charles Schwab Hall. They perfected their two-step at DJ A-Trak’s set, and danced into the early-morning hours with other musical acts like Luna, and Thao & The Get Down Stay Down.

Spotted in the crowd: Yves Béhar and Sabrina Buell, Barry McGee, Sara and Evan Williams, Komal Shah, Marissa Mayer, Joe Lacob, Mathilde Froustey, Rodney McMillian, Vanessa Getty, Rosana Castrillo Díaz, and Randi and Robert Fisher, among others.

Randi Fisher

JR

Ken McNeely and Vishal Grover

Ebony Williams and Tatianna Taylor

Gregory Conover

Nancy Bechtle

Gary Garrels, John Berggruen, Lisa Zanze and Jim Zanze

Stuart Peterson, Abigail Turin and Alex Israel

Pamela Joyner and Nick Cave