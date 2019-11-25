Parties

Photos by Nano Visser

November 25, 2019
Paul Henderson, Carlos Clark and Bruce Agid

Shanti Project, the pioneering nonprofit bridging human connection in SF, celebrated its 45th anniversary by hosting the Compassion Is Universal gala at the Palace Hotel on October 3. The well-attended event raised $550,000 for the organization’s most critical programs.

The crowd was filled with heavy hitters like Dede Wilsey, who received the 2019 Shanti Project Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless efforts with the group, and a slew of politicos that came ready to salute Shanti. Mayor London Breed hobnobbed over cocktails while Supervisor Catherine Stefani, state Senator Scott Wiener, Willie Brown and Supervisor Ahsha Safai were in the house, among 500 others.

Governor Gavin Newsom also made an appearance, albeit virtually, when he applauded the evening’s honorees via video. In addition to Wilsey, the evening’s award recipients included Brisdell Hunte, who was posthumously given the 2019 Margot Murphy Women’s Cancer Inspiration Award after passing away this year; and Hulda Brown, who was recognized with the 2019 James C. Hormel award.

Kaushik Roy, Dede Wilsey and Scott Wiener
Josh Weinstein, Chip Supanich, John Sell, Micki Klearman, Bill Dawes, Jerry Francone and Catherine Lawlor
Imam Abu Qadir Alamin, Malia Cohen and Jose Cisneros
Yurie and Carl Pascarella with Dede Wilsey and Jack Calhoun

