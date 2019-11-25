Shanti Project, the pioneering nonprofit bridging human connection in SF, celebrated its 45th anniversary by hosting the Compassion Is Universal gala at the Palace Hotel on October 3. The well-attended event raised $550,000 for the organization’s most critical programs.

The crowd was filled with heavy hitters like Dede Wilsey, who received the 2019 Shanti Project Lifetime Achievement Award for her tireless efforts with the group, and a slew of politicos that came ready to salute Shanti. Mayor London Breed hobnobbed over cocktails while Supervisor Catherine Stefani, state Senator Scott Wiener, Willie Brown and Supervisor Ahsha Safai were in the house, among 500 others.

Governor Gavin Newsom also made an appearance, albeit virtually, when he applauded the evening’s honorees via video. In addition to Wilsey, the evening’s award recipients included Brisdell Hunte, who was posthumously given the 2019 Margot Murphy Women’s Cancer Inspiration Award after passing away this year; and Hulda Brown, who was recognized with the 2019 James C. Hormel award.