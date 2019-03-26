March 3

Co-chaired by Patti and Jerry Hume with Athena and John Konstin, the Smuin Contemporary Ballet Annual Gala was the party of the (quarter) century, celebrating the dance company’s silver anniversary. The event was held at the San Francisco Design Center’s Galleria, where supporters generated $635,000 for the company’s classical ballet and contemporary dance programming. Mayor London Breed made a surprise appearance on stage, officially declaring March 3, 2019, as “Smuin Contemporary Ballet Day” in San Francisco. The guest list was flooded with other notable names and politicos: Scott Weiner, Willie Brown, Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille and SF Commissioners Debra Walker and Kim Brandon were spotted in the crowd. Smuin dancers commanded the stage with exclusive performances before guests indulged in Grgich Hills Estate wines and a meal by McCalls Catering. A gala highlight? The delightfully rambunctious auction that featured a Mexican Riviera vacation and an exclusive Warriors game experience.

Celia Fushille, co-chair John Konstin and co-chair Patti Hume

Leon and Sallie Huntting

Randy Soso and Helen Key

Tessa Barbour, Jacqueline Jacoby and Terez Dean Orr

Rafael Mandelman, Audrey Cooper and Willie Brown

Valerie Harmon, Erica Felsch, Rex Wheeler and Lauren Pschirrer

Jayson Johnson and Debra Leylegian