Parties

Smuin Contemporary Ballet Sees Silver

Photos by Devlin Shand for Drew Altizer Photography

March 26, 2019
Less than a minute

March 3

Co-chaired by Patti and Jerry Hume with Athena and John Konstin, the Smuin Contemporary Ballet Annual Gala was the party of the (quarter) century, celebrating the dance company’s silver anniversary. The event was held at the San Francisco Design Center’s Galleria, where supporters generated $635,000 for the company’s classical ballet and contemporary dance programming. Mayor London Breed made a surprise appearance on stage, officially declaring March 3, 2019, as “Smuin Contemporary Ballet Day” in San Francisco. The guest list was flooded with other notable names and politicos: Scott Weiner, Willie Brown, Smuin Artistic Director Celia Fushille and SF Commissioners Debra Walker and Kim Brandon were spotted in the crowd. Smuin dancers commanded the stage with exclusive performances before guests indulged in Grgich Hills Estate wines and a meal by McCalls Catering. A gala highlight? The delightfully rambunctious auction that featured a Mexican Riviera vacation and an exclusive Warriors game experience.

Celia Fushille, co-chair John Konstin and co-chair Patti Hume
Leon and Sallie Huntting
Randy Soso and Helen Key
Tessa Barbour, Jacqueline Jacoby and Terez Dean Orr
Rafael Mandelman, Audrey Cooper and Willie Brown
Valerie Harmon, Erica Felsch, Rex Wheeler and Lauren Pschirrer
Jayson Johnson and Debra Leylegian
Tags

Related Articles

The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

January 1, 2018

Having a White Tie Ball

January 1, 2018

20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

January 1, 2018

Stardust to Steel

January 1, 2018

Check Also

Close
Back to top button
Close