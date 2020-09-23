So Long, Cords!

Envisioning what our post-pandemic beauty preferences would be, one of many changes I know will occur

is that we’ ll want to bring our own hairstyling tools everywhere, especially to places where previously we had complimentary ones at our disposal: on vanities at gyms, hotels and spas. Going forward, I can’t imagine anyone sharing a hair dryer in the gym locker room. We’ll want to pack our own and we’ll also want to style our hair without having to search for an electrical outlet. Going cordless and rechargeable seems like a clear

solution. To my surprise, when I started my research, I found very few options. In fact, I learned that electric

hairstyling tools at their core have not changed much over the past 100 years: A cord tethers to an outlet until the task is complete. But we, as modern consumers, have changed. We live in a fast-moving age, and naturally,

we want to be mobile in our beauty routines. Among the abundance of hairstyling devices, these three brave

and inventive brands stood out as forward-thinking, cord-free innovators. Yet, my wish list still has one item unchecked: The brand that produces a cordless travel hair dryer that is truly compact, yet powerful, will strike gold.

Flexible Control

Behind the new Dyson Corrale hair straightener is the introduction of flexing manganese copper alloy plates that gently shape hair strands during the styling process. The payoff is dramatically reduced heat damage. Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, $499.99; Dyson Demo Store, 285 Geary St., San Francisco; dyson.com

Brush Evolution

Dafni championed a 3D technology that turned the traditional flat iron into a heated brush, permitting the styling of larger sections with efficient ease. The intuitive design protects hair from being scratched, resulting in stronger tresses. Dafni Allure Cordless Hair Straightening Brush, $199; dafnihair.com

Curls in Motion

Who doesn’t like to have things done at the push of a button? This is how easy it is to create fabulous curls with the Conair Unbound auto curler. Its modern look and expert features make it a welcome hairstyling essential. Conair Unbound Cordless Auto Curler, $109.99; conair.com