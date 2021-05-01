Calendar | May 2021

MAY 1

MarshStream presents Countercoup

MarshStream presents its first broadcast series, Countercoup, where actor Mark McGoldrick shares the story of going from a delinquent teen to Alameda County’s assistant public defender of the last 25 years. Happening as a four-part monthly series through August, Countercoup is part of the MarshStream’s Solo Performer Spotlight. May 1–2, June 5–6, July 3–4, and August 7–8 at 7:30 p.m. Get more information at themarsh.org.

MAY 1

40 Years: Paris/ Oakland

Casemore Kirkeby and Andrew Kreps Gallery unveil Raymond Saunders’ new retrospective, 40 Years: Paris/ Oakland, which spans both locations at Minnesota and Howard streets. Documenting four decades in Saunders’ career, 40 Years includes previously unseen works made outside of the artist’s Bay Area studio. Head online to minnesotastreetproject. com for more information about the exhibition, on view through June 25.

MAY 1

David Wilson’s Sittings

At the David Ireland House, SECA-winning Bay Area artist David Wilson unveils his new exhibition, the result of his four-month residency there. Sittings is a collection of observational drawings, scored walks, audio recordings and more made in communion with the historic Ireland property and the neighborhood around it. The exhibition is on view in person (and online) through July 31. 500cappstreet.org

MAY 2

SF Opera’s Opera Aficionado

San Francisco Opera Dramaturg Emeritus Dr. Clifford “Kip” Cranna will be interviewed by Cole Thomason- Redus as part of SF Opera’s Opera Aficionado series, and in celebration of Cranna’s 40 years with the company. 1 p.m. The event is free; registration is required. See sfopera.com for more information.

MAY 3

Festival Napa Valley

Festival Napa Valley is hosting a bilingual meet-and greet with Los Cenzontles, the Mexican roots folk trio of Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy, to talk about the intersections between culture and music. Ages 12–17. Available in English and Spanish. festivalnapavalley.org

MAY 6

Smuin Ballet’s Spring al Fresco

Smuin Ballet’s Spring al Fresco performance series is here, featuring four programs prerecorded at outdoor venues, with viewings running through May 30. Single tickets are $25, and an all-access pass for all four streams is $75. smuinballet.org

MAY 7

Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers

The Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers is going, you guessed it, virtual this year with a sparkly (and fitting) new theme to boot: Emergence. The event, which will raise funds to bolster the museum after multiple pandemic shutdowns this past year, will be live-streamed at 6 p.m. Options for VIP virtual experiences and gourmet dinners are available depending on the ticket or table package (ranging from $40 to $25,000) that you choose. exploratorium.edu

MAY 13

Power of Possibilities

Join AbilityPath (in person!) for its spring gala, Power of Possibilities, in the gardens at Woodside’s Filoli. Inpidual tickets are $250, and sponsorships range from $1,250 to $2,500. The event can also be attended online. For more information, see abilitypath.org/pop.

MAY 15

Color Continuum: Selected Works 1988–2021

Menlo Park–based artist Mitchell Johnson celebrates the opening of his new survey exhibition, titled Color Continuum: Selected Works 1988–2021, at Pamela Walsh Gallery in Palo Alto. The show illustrates Johnson’s journey as an artist — from Parsons student to painter Sam Francis’ studio assistant — and his dedicated relationship with color. Running through July 26. See pamelawalshgallery.com for more.

MAY 16

Anna & Sergei — Live from Florence

The world premiere of Anna & Sergei — Live from Florence, featuring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff, is going down at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Presented in conjunction with Hershey Felder Presents, the livestream tells the tale of the Russian pianist and a woman who claimed to be Princess Anastasia of the Romanov Dynasty. 5 p.m. Tickets are $55. theatreworks.org

MAY 18

Music for Abolition

The San José Museum of Art presents Music for Abolition, a project directed and curated by Grammy-winning jazz drummer and composer Terri Lyne Carrington as part of the museum’s Visualizing Abolition series. 4 to 5:30 p.m. Free. Register at sjmusart.org.

MAY 21

The Carrying Stones Project

New Museum Los Gatos presents a new exhibition, The Carrying Stones Project, by sculptor, installation and social practice artist Sawyer Rose. Running at the museum through January 2022, The Carrying Stones Project is an ongoing series that documents women’s work inequity. See numulosgatos.org for more.

MAY 22

Sing for Your Supper

Opera San José presents Sing for Your Supper! — a virtual fundraising soiree that harks back to the golden age of radio. The event will plop guests on a throwback radio set from the 1930s, where the company’s artists will put on a show. The event is free, but guests can upgrade to VIP experiences for $500 to $1,500. 7 p.m. Visit operasj.org for more information.

MAY 22

New Perspectives

The San Francisco Decorator Showcase presents a virtual spring tour, aptly titled New Perspectives, with the creative agency Steelblue. Ten design firms, including AubreyMaxwell and Applegate Tran Interiors, will virtually transform a Russian Hill penthouse at 1080 Chestnut Street to benefit University High School’s financial aid program. Admission is free and donations can be made at sfuhs.org/giving/ decorator-showcase.

MAY 23

Grill and Gala

Smuin Ballet and John’s Grill team up for Grill and Gala, the dance company’s spring fundraising event. Including live outdoor performances, an auction and a meal, Grill and Gala has three-time slots available: brunch at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; lunch at 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and dinner at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $350 to $1,000, or catch the virtual gala on May 26 for $35. See smuinballet.org for more information.

ONGOING

A Spirit of Disruption

Don’t miss the San Francisco Art Institute’s 150th-anniversary exhibition, A Spirit of Disruption, curated by Margaret Tedesco and Leila Weefur. The show celebrates the contributions of artists of color and LGBTQ artists in the last century and a half, dedicating an entire section to Florence “Flo” Wysinger Allen, an Oakland-born artist and subject of many pieces of work made at SFAI from 1933 to 1997. The exhibition is on view at the Chestnut Street campus as well as online. See sfai.edu/features/spirit/ for more.

ONGOING

Light Towers

Sensorio Paso Robles celebrates its reopening with a colorful new light installation, Light Towers, by artist Bruce Munro. The installation features glowing 6-foot towers made of 17,000 wine bottles and gleaming optic fibers at the art center, and is on view through September. See sensoriopaso.com for tickets and more information.