Parties
Sotheby’s Previews a Prewar
Photos by Anthony Thornton
San Franciscans have a deep appreciation for three things: a clear day, the City’s ineffable views on such day and the perfect apartment to appreciate them in. In this case, we’re talking one of only two prewar penthouses left in the City, where SF’s picturesque skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge become part of one’s morning routine. Sotheby’s previewed the unique property with an evening event, where the champagne flowed and jazz pianist Dick Conte played.