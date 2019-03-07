Stanford Women’s Health Previews the New Hospital

Parties

At the Stanford Women’s Health Luncheon, 250 guests got an exclusive first look at the new Stanford Hospital that opens this fall. The event, held at the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club by the Stanford Medicine Council, hosted a group of doctors, supporters and councilmembers eager to hear from celebrated heart surgeon Joseph Woo, who shared the latest discoveries and innovations in heart condition treatment. Some conscientious supporters at the 11th annual lunch: CEO of Stanford Health Care David Entwistle and Stanford Medicine Community Council Chair Maggie Grauer, along with councilmembers Margaret Raffin, Linda Meier, Sara Abbasi, Naomi Chavez-Peters, Doug Given, Bernadine Chuck-Fong, Karen Jordan, Usha Nesamoney, Chandler Evans and Sibylle Whittam.

