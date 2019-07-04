Parties
Star-Studded Opening
Drew Altizer Photography
On May 23, Sir Richard Branson threw an outrageous opening bash for the new Virgin Hotels San Francisco, and everyone’s favorite early-aughts celebrities were invited; including an unexpected, but not completely unwelcome, appearance by singer Ryan Cabrera, who rose to five minutes of fame on cult reality show The Hills. As for Branson, he made his grand entrance as only a mogul would: on a Burning Man-inspired art car with fabulous San Francisco queens by his side.