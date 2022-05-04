Steinway & Sons Bay Area: A Mecca of Pianos

In partnership with Nob Hill Gazette

Steinway & Sons is more than the global gold standard in pianos—it’s also an iconic American success story with roots in New York City going back to 1853. Over the decades, the company has expanded its reach westward with company-owned retail stores and a wide network of dealer representatives across all regions in the United States. Here in the Bay Area, Steinway has one of its most robust regional footprints, with no fewer than three distinct locations dedicated to bringing the magic of Steinway to pianists, students, professional artists, and any lover of the exquisite Steinway sound.

Something for Every Piano Lover

Steinway’s Bay Area showrooms are located in Los Altos, Walnut Creek, and downtown San Francisco, so no matter where in the area you live, there is a Steinway showroom nearby that’s ready to serve your piano needs. Each store offers a large inventory of Steinway and Steinway-designed pianos for a range of styles and budgets. There is the stunning Steinway, of course—the iconic American-built piano, available in an array of grand and upright styles and sizes, that has dazzled artists and audiences since 1853. In addition to new Steinways, these showrooms offer Certified Pre-Owned Steinways that go through a rigorous 74-point quality assessment to ensure authenticity, condition, and performance. There are also Steinway-designed Boston and Essex pianos, each of which delivers “Steinway DNA” in attractive price points and a variety of sizes and finishes.

At each Bay Area location, visitors also have the opportunity to see and play one of the most exciting developments in piano technology of the last century—the Steinway Spirio. Launched in 2015, Spirio is the world’s finest high resolution player piano. It allows piano lovers of any skill level—even those who do not play at all—to enjoy live, on-demand piano music recorded and replayed by some of the world’s most renowned artists. At the touch of an iPad, the ever-expanding Spirio library offers hours and hours of music for every listener, from Billy Joel to Beethoven.

In addition to the original Spirio, Steinway has also created the Spirio | r, which now adds recording capabilities to Spirio’s impressive range. Any pianist can use Spirio to capture and play back his or her own keystrokes—opening new doors for study, practice, performance, and composition.

A Company Founded in Innovation

Every Steinway is built with experience decades in the making—by artisans who take pride and time to humanize a piano still made by hand, who strive for and achieve continuous innovation and improvement. Each individual Steinway, consisting of more than 12,000 individual parts, has its own musical character and is as unique as the individual who plays it. This exacting approach to craftsmanship and artistry has its roots in the dictum handed down by company founder Henry E. Steinway in 1853: “Build the best piano possible. Make no compromise in quality.”

Steinway & Sons was founded in 1853 in Manhattan. Over the next thirty years, Henry and his sons developed the modern piano. They built their instruments one at a time, applying skills that have been handed down from master to apprentice, generation after generation, ever since. The Steinway has become the choice for ninety-eight percent of concertizing artists, none of whom are compensated to endorse the instrument. The very first Steinway & Sons patent was granted in 1857, and since that time the company has been granted more than 125 additional patents, positioning the Steinway as the piano by which all others are judged. It now holds a reputation as an investment for the owner in the legacy of future generations.

For more information and directions, visit steinwaybayarea.com.