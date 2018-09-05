It was an afternoon to remember for the 300 well-wishers who attended the SF Hotel Council’s awarding of the Peter Goldman Award of Excellence to beloved San Francisco Giants executive Stephen Revetria. Between courses of duck ham, braised short ribs and to-die-for cherry frangipane tart, revelers heard laudatory tales from Revetria’s business partners, friends, colleagues and family. The highlight? An elaborate sketch performed by Charlotte Schultz imagining a Revetria presidential run and the Gazette’s brief appearance in a video from SF Travel guru Joe D’Alessandro. Luminaries in attendance included: Jonathan Moscone, Lori Puccinelli Stern, Pan Baer, and Janet and Clint Reilly.”I am extremely honored and humbled to be presented with the 2018 Peter Goldman Award of Excellence by the Hotel Council of San Francisco,” Revetria told the Gazette. “This prestigious award embodies everything that is great about the city of San Francisco and our incredible hospitality community. August 10, 2018 is a day that I will never forget, and I am so grateful to everyone who made this such a memorable event.” Revetria reportedly continued his celebration later that day on the Giants yacht.

