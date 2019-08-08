The polo match at Stick & Ball’s 2019 Polo and Dinner Series at Cerro Pampa Polo Club.

July 3

Arguably the best part of horse culture? The wardrobe. Think Ralph Lauren, the western trends making a comeback this season and, especially, Stick & Ball — the equestrian-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand that held its inaugural Polo and Dinner Series in the Petaluma hills this summer.

With sponsorship from Mandarina, an upcoming luxury development in Nayarit, Mexico, Stick & Ball drew inspiration from Mexican and California customs for the outdoor event held at Cerro Pampa Polo Club. Guests shopped a pop-up boutique featuring the brand’s beloved ponchos and leather accessories, as well as resort wear. Chef Casey Thompson of Bravo’s Top Chef series served a Mexican-inspired and sustainable dinner of Pacific snapper ceviche, pork cooked al pastor and churros with dulce de leche and Bella Rose espresso filling. The drinks? Tequila, of course — more specifically, Casa Dragones Tequila.

The polo match was a high-spirited highlight, featuring Cerro Pampa’s club versus the Mandarina/Stick & Ball team, which hosted players from Argentina, the U.S. and Mexico. Next on theStick & Ball Polo and Dinner Series tour: Aspen, Colorado, and Santa Barbara, California.

Ivi Oluwole, Hillorie Farace di Villaforesta, Hooman Khalili, Rachel Tegano, Alex Cook and Melissa Eisenberg

Jack Zeigler, Sukey Forbes, Will Harris and Eric Wright

Patricia Wyrod, Chiis Stromberg, Megan Stromberg, Jared Russell and Lauren Whitlock

Jamie Jensen and Gracie Causbrook

Ricardo Santa Cruz, Brandee Bakker and Carson Heck

Leslie Thieriot, Christina de Limur and Sukey Forbes