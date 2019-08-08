Stick & Ball’s Sun-Soaked Polo and Dinner Series
Drew Altizer Photography
July 3
Arguably the best part of horse culture? The wardrobe. Think Ralph Lauren, the western trends making a comeback this season and, especially, Stick & Ball — the equestrian-inspired clothing and lifestyle brand that held its inaugural Polo and Dinner Series in the Petaluma hills this summer.
With sponsorship from Mandarina, an upcoming luxury development in Nayarit, Mexico, Stick & Ball drew inspiration from Mexican and California customs for the outdoor event held at Cerro Pampa Polo Club. Guests shopped a pop-up boutique featuring the brand’s beloved ponchos and leather accessories, as well as resort wear. Chef Casey Thompson of Bravo’s Top Chef series served a Mexican-inspired and sustainable dinner of Pacific snapper ceviche, pork cooked al pastor and churros with dulce de leche and Bella Rose espresso filling. The drinks? Tequila, of course — more specifically, Casa Dragones Tequila.
The polo match was a high-spirited highlight, featuring Cerro Pampa’s club versus the Mandarina/Stick & Ball team, which hosted players from Argentina, the U.S. and Mexico. Next on theStick & Ball Polo and Dinner Series tour: Aspen, Colorado, and Santa Barbara, California.