Style: A Brave New Year

Well, we did it! We can finally kiss 2020 goodbye and focus on our hopes and dreams for the new year. When we get the official all-clear, vacations, time with family and simply enjoying a meal indoors at our favorite restaurant will be high on our resolution list. But don’t forget to add some tried-and-true intentions — like curating a healthy lifestyle alongside these must-haves.

Heading to Tahoe for a bit of skiing is the ultimate dream. Be sure to throw Athleta’s Whisper Featherless Jacket in black ($199) into your overnight bag. Its Lightweight 3M Recycled Thinsulate insulation keeps you warm without all the bulk. athleta.gap.com

We spend so much time searching for the ideal workout leggings. Alo Yoga’s 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Leggings in blue quartz ($78) are a strong contender, with a flattering fit and flatlocked seaming for comfort and functionality. aloyoga.com

For those preparing to hit the weight room with gusto, protect your precious hands with these Sweaty Betty Workout Grip Gloves ($28), featuring rubberized panels for superior grip. sweatybetty.com

Rest days are the best days — and crucial to your body’s recovery. Enjoy an afternoon of Netflix in Varley’s Alice sweatpants in cobweb ($108), which offer a relaxed fit and pair beautifully with Varley’s equally cozy Buckingham sweater in cobweb ($128). varley.com

Bala found a chic way to comfortably add resistance to any workout with its Bala Bangles in Banana ($49 per set). These 1-pound weights can be worn on the wrists or ankles while you tackle the Dish — or the dishes. shopbala.com

Stand out in a sea of gray in Terez’s Key Lime Bundle Up Fleece Pullover ($120). Its soft and moisture-wicking fleece makes it the perfect layering piece post-cycling class. terez.com