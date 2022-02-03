Style: A is for Accessories

It may be easy to walk into a closet and pair a classic Chanel jacket with beautifully tailored Oscar de la Renta pants. Or an Adam Lippes floral dress under that vintage Burberry coat. But what turns any look into an A-list stunner is its supporting cast of jewels, bags, shoes and so much more.

Be it for an afternoon brunch with friends or evening cocktail hour alongside colleagues, the chic asymmetric trapezoid Distorted Handbag from Acne Studios ($1,200) combines the brand’s simplistic Swedish style with a striking angular shape.

Distorted Handbag from Acne Studios, $1,200 | acnestudios.com

Add a bauble from one of Oscar de la Renta’s fashion jewelry lines to your trove. The pieces are moderately priced and wonderful conversation starters. The Gold-Plated Interlocked Chain Bracelet ($400) from the pre-fall 2022 collection is sprinkled in bright, multicolored stones that will dance on your wrist as you glide into the room.

The Gold-Plated Interlocked Chain Bracelet, $400 | oscardelarenta.com

Bahina (a Hindi name meaning “two sisters”) was founded in 2007 by sisters Annick Jordi and Noëlle Vieillard-Jordi. Their pieces are inspired by the duo’s travels to India. The 18K Yellow Gold Tanzanite Earrings ($2,550) are a vivid lavender hue that enhances any eye color.

18K Yellow Gold Tanzanite Earrings, $2,550 | bahina.com

Zero + Maria Cornejo has always had an affinity for color. And its Capsule 2022 collection is no different. The Leelan sandal in Pacific Blue ($595) complements an ensemble composed of the bold Twist T dress ($725) and Ori cropped pants ($595).

Leelan sandal in Pacific Blue, $595; Twist T dress, $725; Ori cropped pants, $595 | zeromariacornejo.com

In the spirit of celebrating exploration in all forms, Gucci joined forces with The North Face to create unique pieces that draw from the values of self-discovery and self-expression. The Gucci x The North Face Baseball Hat ($590) is from their second collaborative collection and is made of regenerated and recycled green-and-brown nylon fabric with green leather trim.

Gucci x The North Face Baseball Hat, $590 | gucci.com