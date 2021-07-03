Style: Central Coast Chic

The beauty of our California lifestyle is the freedom to take a weekend and head south toward the majestic rolling hills and deep blue surf of the Central Coast. Gear up for that road trip by adding some great finds to your sharp new luggage.

Even when the sun is at its brightest, the linen fabric of the Lazio skirt ($195) from Staud will keep you cool as you browse the shops of Carmel-by-the- Sea’s Ocean Avenue. And be sure to throw on Staud’s Alastor sweater ($265) for those chilly alfresco dinners.

Lazio skirt – $195 | staud.clothing

Many of us are clamoring for a cocktail hour on the beach, but need something other than flip-flops — or pointy heels. The floral design of Castañer’s Candace espadrille ($190) can elevate any evening look, while the wedge brings a level of comfort.

Castañer’s Candace espadrille – $190 | castaner.com

Your luggage should be as glamorous as the clothing it holds. The Aviteur carry-on ($6,300) is handcrafted by master artisans with the finest leather alongside sturdy materials used in modern aircraft. And it’s just the right size for a quick getaway to Big Sur.

Aviteur carry-on $6,300 | aviteur.com

Gigi Burris is a female-owned company in New York City dedicated to responsible local and handmade production. The Jeanne hat ($410) is not only a chic but also an ultralight accessory for a barefoot walk along Morro Bay.

Jeanne hat – $410 | gigiburris.com

This Mounser Ring Pop 09 in sand/surf ($85) dazzles against a beachy backdrop. Inspired by rave culture, this collection of Ring Pops features layers of Swarovski rhinestones and cubic zirconia elements in candy-saturated hues.

Mounser Ring Pop 09 in sand/surf – $85 | mounser.com

The soft peplum and puffy sleeve of Markarian’s Irene top ($850) is a welcome match for that A-line miniskirt or highwaisted short. And in an effort to reduce waste, every Markarian piece is specifically made to order in New York City’s Garment District.

Markarian’s Irene top – $85 | markariannyc.com

Many of us search for a handbag that can be paired with both a glamorous cocktail dress and that bubblegum-pink linen blouse and frayed-denim shorts combo. The modern Cult Gaia Eden clutch in olive ($318) fills this bill perfectly.

Cult Gaia Eden clutch in olive – $318 | cultgaia.com

Throw on this ultra-flattering Banjanan Stella dress in Dawn Chorus Black ($335) for that afternoon stroll through downtown Paso Robles. When the temperature drops on the coast, pair this beauty with an oversized leather blazer.

Banjanan Stella dress in Dawn Chorus Black – $335 | banjanan.com