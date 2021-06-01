Style: Equal Footing



Gucci’s social platform extends way beyond the runway. Chime for Change is a global campaign founded by Gucci in 2013 to unite and strengthen the voices speaking out for gender equality, with a focus on education, health and justice. Notes Creative Director Alessandro Michele, “My aim is to send a clear and loud message about the fact that the entire Gucci community is gathered together standing for gender equality.” To date, the campaign has raised $17.5 million to support initiatives and advocacy in 89 countries through the funding of 442 projects with 162 nonprofit partners. To learn more, visit equilibrium.gucci.com.