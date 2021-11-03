Style: Fashionably Generous

If these past two years have taught us anything, it’s the importance of being there for your neighbor, caring for our precious world and supporting artisans from all around it. As we celebrate this month of giving and gratitude, consider patronizing fashion brands that are following suit and designing consciously so that their collections look good — and do good.

Mother Denim is doing its part to fight for environmental and social justice by partnering with model, actress and advocate Carolyn Murphy. Mother × Carolyn Murphy is a limited-edition 14-piece capsule that is an extension of the 60% Mother upcycling initiative, a collection made in Los Angeles from pre- and post-consumer waste. The Patchwork Tomcat Ankle Jean ($320) includes a raw edge as well as colorful vintage quilt swatches. Through this collaboration, a donation of $50,000 will go to the Sierra Club, America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization.

The Patchwork Tomcat Ankle Jean, $320 | motherdenim.com

Christy Dawn is committed to protecting Mother Earth — even creating the Deadstock Collection, made from rescued and revitalized fabrics that would otherwise make their way into a landfill. Two years ago, the sustainable brand wanted to do more and launched the Farm-to-Closet initiative, taking 24 acres of depleted land in Erode, India, and working with local farmers and artisans to replenish the soil through ancient practices of regeneration. The Sonny × Sun Keep Sweater ($138) was made by one of its Erode artisan partners, the Oshadi Collective.

The Sonny × Sun Keep Sweater, $138 | christydawn.com

South America serves as the inspiration for the name of San Francisco-based Cuyana, which means “to love” in Quechua. Cofounders Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah believe that a closet should hold fewer things that are better made. Its Lightweight Cashmere Scarf ($190), made of 100 percent pure Scottish cashmere, can be worn yearround. When it’s time for a wardrobe cleanup, turn to Cuyana’s Lean Closet program. The company partnered with online thrift store thredUP to offer free shipping labels to return worn Cuyana pieces in exchange for a discount on future purchases.

Lightweight Cashmere Scarf, $190 | cuyana.com

Everlane has never been about the trends. Instead, it focuses on producing collections for men and women that last. It has eliminated 90 percent of virgin plastic from its supply chain and has started The Next [Collective], a program that offers grants to individuals with innovative ideas to potentially rid all virgin plastic in fashion. And back in 2017, Everlane launched the 100% Human program to bring people together to support the fight for human rights. With every purchase of the 100 Percent SF Box-cut Tee ($25), the company will donate 10 percent to the ACLU. To date, the company has donated over $600,000.

100 Percent SF Box-cut Tee, $25 | everlane.com

Sisters and best friends Margaret and Katherine Kleveland started to notice how those who identify as female were often quietly running businesses but didn’t necessarily have an ownership stake. So when they started Dôen, equity was given to the all-women founding team. They also chose to work with women-owned or co-owned manufacturers. Dôen produces collections of wearable pieces that evoke our nostalgia for the California of decades past. The Cecily dress in black poppy bell floral ($458) is made with 100 percent organic cotton. Its deep v-neck and cinched waist is reminiscent of the ’70s — fittingly, the decade we saw a major shift in the women’s rights movement.

The Cecily dress in black poppy bell floral, $458 | shopdoen.com