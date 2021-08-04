Style: High School, The Revival

Teens can hit those halls in style with a few current staples alongside pieces reminiscent of our quintessential youth — whichever decade that may be.

Taylor Swift said it best when she promised in song to “come back stronger than a ’90s trend.” Whether it’s grunge plaid or oversized tracksuits, clothing from this decade has been resurging all over fashion runways, including bucket hats like this AllSaints Salah hat

AllSaints Salah hat – $65 | allsaints.com

Todd Snyder is known for his signature pieces that exude sporty American cool. His Seed Stitch tipped short sleeve sweater polo in sand ($228) has a cool retro vibe reminiscent of Hollywood’s 1960s leading men.

Seed Stitch tipped short sleeve sweater polo in sand – $228 | toddsnyder.com

When it came to necklaces in the ’70s, more was invariably better. So pair Mango’s mixed chain necklace ($25.99) with the dual metals of BaubleBar’s Georgette necklace ($42) for a big, bold look.

BaubleBar’s Georgette necklace – $42 | mango.com & baublebar.com

Get the laundry room ready because you’re going to need to wash Splendid’s Marina rib tank in black ($48) on a near-daily basis. Its halter neckline and adjustable straps go with everything.

Splendid’s Marina rib tank in black – $48 | splendid.com

Memma is a modern online boutique that takes pride in showcasing key wardrobe pieces that turn into lifestyle favorites. The site includes the Billy jean from Boyish ($168), a classic high-rise skinny jean that comes with the right amount of stretch.

Billy jean from Boyish – $168 | memma.com

A smaller frame, like the Ray-Ban Meteor Fleck sunglasses in gray Havana ($175), is very of the moment. But the vintage feel means that this style will remain as timeless as its maker.

Ray-Ban Meteor Fleck sunglasses in gray Havana – $175 | ray-ban.com

An oversized blazer reminiscent of the ’80s should be on every girl’s must-have list. The Madewell Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer ($158) is elegantly slouchy and a quick way to achieve a pulled-together look.

The Madewell Caldwell Double Breasted Blazer – $158 | madewell.com





Not only is the Finn Bootie from Chinese Laundry ($79.99) a classic piece of footwear, but its 2-inch block heel is essential for those long walks around campus.

Finn Bootie from Chinese Laundry – $79.99 | chineselaundry.com



Buck Mason creates small-batch clothing using a combination of old-school manufacturing techniques and modern technology. The men’s Maverick slim jean ($145) is overdyed for a true deep black that’s rock star chic — and perpetually in style.

Men’s Maverick slim jean – $145 | buckmason.com

The Puma × Rhuigi collaboration takes inspiration from the skating community of Los Angeles

and translates it into this perfectly distressed sneaker ($80).

Puma × Rhuigi collaboration Sneakers | puma.com