LGBTQ community leader and PR guru Mark Rhoades welcomed hundreds of San Francisco’s corporate, civic and community movers and shakers to the Fairmont Hotel for his annual Pride Kick-off Party. Sponsored by PG&E, the always-anticipated event signaled the beginning of Pride Month in San Francisco, and brought together an electric mix of San Francisco luminaries. Now in its 11th year, Rhoades “created this party because Pride is so big and it seems to focus on the out of towners, and I wanted to honor and celebrate the people who live here and make this city so great! There are so many LGBT leaders that give their money and time to our community and it is a thank-you to them.” Attendees included AT&T powerhouse Ken McNeely, PG&E Senior Director Brandon Hernandez, State Senator Scott Wiener, society maven Mary Beth Shimmon, gallery owner Wendi Norris, artist Ian Ross, District Attorney George Gascon, Sister Roma, Olya Dzilikhova, Gino Robalino, Mark Zafra, Ken Henderson, Doug Waggener, Joel Goodrich, Pernella Sommerville, Chris Meza and Navid Armstrong.

