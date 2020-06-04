Digital Exclusive
Support Black Lives
Opportunities to support communities of color
Victim memorial funds
- George Floyd Memorial Fund
- I Run With Maud
- James Scurlock Memorial Fund
- Tony Mcdade Memorial Fund
- David McAtee Memorial Fund
- Gianna Floyd Fund
- Justice for Breonna Taylor
Policy reform organizations
- American Civil Liberties Union
- Black Lives Matter Global Network
- Reclaim The Block
- Color of Change Education Fund
- Advancement Project
- Moms Demand Action
- Black Visions Collective
- Pull Up or Shut Up
Police reform organizations
- The National Police Accountability Project
- Campaign Zero
- Communities United for Police Reform
- Communities United Against Police Brutality
Legal defense funds and organizations
- NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
- Legal Rights Center
- Amistad Law Project
- Transgender Law Center Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Project
- Moral Governance
- Restoring Justice