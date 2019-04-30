Parties
Supporters Rally for Salesian Boys’ and Girls’ Club Efforts
Michael Grassia
March 23
The Salesian Boys’ and Girls’ Club held their largest fundraiser of the year at the Fairmont, honoring owner of Metropolitan Electric Nick Dutto as their “Person of the Year” for his continuous support of the after-school program. The organization, which provides a safe space for children to play, learn and develop, raised $350,000 for their educational programs and scholarships through their new endowment fund. The club hopes to raise millions for this fund, which aims to keep children’s membership cost at a minimum — as of now, kids’ families only pay $10 a year.