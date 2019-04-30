Parties

Supporters Rally for Salesian Boys’ and Girls’ Club Efforts

Michael Grassia

April 30, 2019
March 23

Karen Lamson, Booker T. Washington and Tre’var Booker

The Salesian Boys’ and Girls’ Club held their largest fundraiser of the year at the Fairmont, honoring owner of Metropolitan Electric Nick Dutto as their “Person of the Year” for his continuous support of the after-school program. The organization, which provides a safe space for children to play, learn and develop, raised $350,000 for their educational programs and scholarships through their new endowment fund. The club hopes to raise millions for this fund, which aims to keep children’s membership cost at a minimum — as of now, kids’ families only pay $10 a year.

Mark and Kathy Strem, Sergio, Karen and Mike Nibbi, with Casey Butler
Randal DeMartini, Nick Dutto and Anastasia Spicer
Shanna and John Gumina
