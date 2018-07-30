The Headlands Center for the Arts recently held its annual Benefit Art Auction, with some 100 live and silent lots including works by national and international artists Patty Chang, Judy Chicago, Erica Deeman, Olafur Eliasson, Isaac Julien and Samuel Levi Jones, to name a few. Highlights included an immersive video installation by New York artist Rashaad Newsome and a culinary collaboration between Dawn Weleski of Pittsburg’s Conflict Kitchen and San Francisco kitchen incubator La Cocina. Spotted at the event: Susan Moody, Ryan Simon, Amy Rabe, Kristie Hansen, Madeleine Fitzpatrick, Chris Hemphill, Maria Hemphill, Patrick Barber, McEvoy Foundation for the Arts president and founder Nion McEvoy, and auction co-chairs Jessica Silverman and Sarah Thornton.

