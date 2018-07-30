Parties

Supporting the arts in Sausalito

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

July 30, 2018
Less than a minute
    Nion McEvoy, Leslie Berriman, Kelly Sultan and Phil Kaufman
    Patrick and Melissa Barber
    Susan Moody and Amy Rabel
    Zachary Lara and Sonya Yu
    Amir Mortazavi and auction co-chair Jessica Silverman
    Brian Saliman, Joanne Vidinsky and Larry Matthews
    DJ Spooky and Catharine Clark

    The Headlands Center for the Arts recently held its annual Benefit Art Auction, with some 100 live and silent lots including works by national and international artists Patty Chang, Judy Chicago, Erica Deeman, Olafur Eliasson, Isaac Julien and Samuel Levi Jones, to name a few. Highlights included an immersive video installation by New York artist Rashaad Newsome and a culinary collaboration between Dawn Weleski of Pittsburg’s Conflict Kitchen and San Francisco kitchen incubator La Cocina. Spotted at the event: Susan Moody, Ryan Simon, Amy Rabe, Kristie Hansen, Madeleine Fitzpatrick, Chris Hemphill, Maria Hemphill, Patrick Barber, McEvoy Foundation for the Arts president and founder Nion McEvoy, and auction co-chairs Jessica Silverman and Sarah Thornton.

    Tags

    Related Articles

    January 1, 2018
    39

    The 2018 Breakthrough Prize

    January 1, 2018
    72

    Having a White Tie Ball

    January 1, 2018
    21

    20 Years of the Interfaith Breakfast

    January 1, 2018
    29

    Stardust to Steel

    Check Also

    Close
    Close