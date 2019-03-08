February 22

Jan Yanehiro and co-chair Sharon Seto

The Susan G. Komen Visionary Awards Luncheon honored Bay Area educators, philanthropists and researchers furthering the quest to end breast cancer. Chaired by Sharon Seto at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, the event recognized names like Annette Harris, Compass Realty’s Patrick Barber and Wells Fargo Bank’s Mario Diaz for their generosity. Eileen T. Consorti, Melinda Telli and Pamela Munster were also awarded for their major medical contributions. Additionally, Vicki Kahn was given the Pam Judd Award for her tireless volunteer efforts with Susan G. Komen Bay Area. Iconic, Emmy award-winning broadcaster Jan Yanehiro emceed the event, where guests donned varying shades of pink in support. While Munster, one of the awardees and author of Twisting Fate: MY JOURNEY with BRCA — from Breast Cancer Doctor to Patient and Back, gave an inspirational, stirring speech. The luncheon raised funds for Susan G. Komen Bay Area’s Treatment Assistance Program, which supports underserved, uninsured breast cancer patients, along with their ongoing, cutting-edge research efforts.





Jane Inch and Sallie Huntting

Lisa Grotts, Mario Diaz and Lisa Goldman

Patrick Barber and Betsy Linder

PJ Handeland and Athena Blackburn