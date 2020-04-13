Parties

Susan G.Komen San Francisco Bay Area Applauds Visionaries

By Drew Altizer Photography

April 13, 2020
Anette Harris and event chair Sharon Seto

Susan G. Komen San Francisco Bay Area held its third annual Visionary Awards Luncheon at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, honoring Dr. Laura Esserman, Ann Getty, Dr. Elisa Stephens and a number of other breast cancer research supporters in San Francisco.

Chaired by Sharon Seto with honorary chair Anette Harris, the event drew boldface names like Farah Makras and Clara Shayevich while raising funds for Susan G. Komen Bay Area’s Treatment Assistance Program, which provides financial aid to low-income cancer patients across the region.

Along with Stephens and Getty, the organization honored Donna Miller Casey and First Republic Bank’s Dirk ten Grotenhuis with its Philanthropist Award. Esserman, the luncheon’s keynote speaker who received the Visionary Award, was joined by Patricia Alvarez-Sahagun and Dr. Steve Shak.

Elisa Stephens and Joanne Horning
Lisa Grotts, Jane Inch, Whitney Hudak and Schuyler Hudak and Arlene Inch
Susan Malott, Julie Coplon and Carol Benz
Donna Miller Casey
Sallie Huntting and Lynn Lubbock
Christopher Wiseman, Irena Matijas and Dan Riley
Dirk ten Grotenhuis, Richard Horning, Ron Buckhammer, Marc Loupe and Leon Huntting
Spencer Christian and Carol Batte

