Susan G.Komen San Francisco Bay Area Applauds Visionaries

Susan G. Komen San Francisco Bay Area held its third annual Visionary Awards Luncheon at the Julia Morgan Ballroom, honoring Dr. Laura Esserman, Ann Getty, Dr. Elisa Stephens and a number of other breast cancer research supporters in San Francisco.

Chaired by Sharon Seto with honorary chair Anette Harris, the event drew boldface names like Farah Makras and Clara Shayevich while raising funds for Susan G. Komen Bay Area’s Treatment Assistance Program, which provides financial aid to low-income cancer patients across the region.

Along with Stephens and Getty, the organization honored Donna Miller Casey and First Republic Bank’s Dirk ten Grotenhuis with its Philanthropist Award. Esserman, the luncheon’s keynote speaker who received the Visionary Award, was joined by Patricia Alvarez-Sahagun and Dr. Steve Shak.