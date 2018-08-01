Every seat in the Claremont Hotel’s newly refurbished Empire Ballroom was filled for Symphony Surround, the California Symphony’s annual immersive orchestra experience special event and fundraiser. Guests wined and dined while Music Director Donato Cabrera led cellist Joshua Roman and the entire orchestra, situated around and between tables, in a full music program that included the first movement of Beethoven’s Fifth, Haydn’s Cello Concerto and sultry tango music by Argentinian composer Piazzolla. More than $150,000 was raised to benefit the musicians of the California Symphony and its nationally acclaimed music education programs.

